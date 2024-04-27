AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

