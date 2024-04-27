Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,722 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,332,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 402,208.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 96,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.