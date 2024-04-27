Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $932.27 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,135,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 388,939 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $932,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

