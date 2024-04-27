Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $174.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

