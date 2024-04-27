Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.