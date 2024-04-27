Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,667,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 665,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,178,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

