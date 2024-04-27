Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hudson Canyon Capital Management

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 38,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.