Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after buying an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

AM opened at $14.20 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.