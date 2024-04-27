Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $11,338,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 454,675 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

