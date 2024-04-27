ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML stock opened at $918.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $955.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

