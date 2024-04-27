Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Invests $225,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

