Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,351,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,794,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $473.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

