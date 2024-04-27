Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,968.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 909,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 410,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.17 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.