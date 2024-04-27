Bridgeworth LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

