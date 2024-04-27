Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 335,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 90,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,234,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of CM opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

