CapWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $266.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $854.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

