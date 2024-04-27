CNB Bank Has $3.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CNB Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

