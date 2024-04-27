Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

