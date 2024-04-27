Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $260.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.94.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

