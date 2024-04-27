Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,159,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,628,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.