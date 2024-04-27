Cwm LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

