Cwm LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. HSBC lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

NYSE FCX opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

