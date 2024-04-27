Cwm LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,298 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,347,000 after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $231.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.