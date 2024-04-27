Cwm LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $123.79.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

