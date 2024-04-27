Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.03.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.