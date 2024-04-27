Cwm LLC Buys 1,214 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 991,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

