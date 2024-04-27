Cwm LLC Buys 293 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 621,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,761,000 after buying an additional 69,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $131.69 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

