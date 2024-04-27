Cwm LLC Cuts Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 12.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $2,492,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.36. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

