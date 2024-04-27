Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,123 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

