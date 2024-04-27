Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.50.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

