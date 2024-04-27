Cwm LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $13.39 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $675.53 million, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

