Cwm LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,976,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $251.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.77. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

