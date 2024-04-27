Cwm LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,499 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

