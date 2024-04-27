Cwm LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,176 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunocore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 217,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Immunocore by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 679,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

