Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

