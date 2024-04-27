Cwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $105.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.