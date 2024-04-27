Cwm LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $73.13 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

