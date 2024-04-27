Cwm LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $526.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.05 and a 200-day moving average of $533.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.49 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

