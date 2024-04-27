Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

