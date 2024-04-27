Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

