Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $289.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

