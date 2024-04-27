Cwm LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 499,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.