Cwm LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

