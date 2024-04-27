Cwm LLC Sells 30,580 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 522,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,574,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,348,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 325,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

