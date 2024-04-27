Cwm LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.