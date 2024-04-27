Cwm LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,202 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 240,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

