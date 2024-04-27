Cwm LLC Sells 829 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

