Cwm LLC Sells 8,899 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

