Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

