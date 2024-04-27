Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,571 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 2,134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGN opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

